Energypac CEO Humayun Rashid honoured with Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, has recently been honored with Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023, initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Under the category of 'Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the Year' the prestigious award was handed over to the visionary leader (Under Business Revenue Per Annum Tk500 Crore - Tk999 Crore) at the grand gala ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel on 11 November. Energypac, one of the leading power engineering companies in Bangladesh, has flourished under the excellent executive leadership of Humayun Rashid, and this award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to innovation and stellar management.

Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the second edition of Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023 in collaboration a2i - Aspire to Innovate, Smart Bangladesh Network and NAMMCON. The awards recognized and celebrated the achievements of top C Suite executives from the business fraternity of Bangladesh.