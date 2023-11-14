Energypac CEO Humayun Rashid honoured with Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023

Corporates

Press Release
14 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

Energypac CEO Humayun Rashid honoured with Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023

Press Release
14 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 03:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, has recently been honored with Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023, initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

Under the category of 'Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the Year' the prestigious award was handed over to the visionary leader (Under Business Revenue Per Annum Tk500 Crore - Tk999 Crore) at the grand gala ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel on 11 November. Energypac, one of the leading power engineering companies in Bangladesh, has flourished under the excellent executive leadership of Humayun Rashid, and this award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to innovation and stellar management. 

Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the second edition of Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023 in collaboration a2i - Aspire to Innovate, Smart Bangladesh Network and NAMMCON. The awards recognized and celebrated the achievements of top C Suite executives from the business fraternity of Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

a2i / Energypac

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy