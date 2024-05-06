HC issues rule asking why inaction in controlling heatwaves should not be declared illegal

The rule also asked why there should not be an order to formulate environment-friendly policies for planting and cutting trees.

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court issued a rule today (6 May) asking the authorities concerned why inaction in controlling heatwaves should not be declared illegal.

The rule also asked why there should not be an order to formulate environment-friendly policies for planting and cutting trees.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition filed by Advocate Tanveer Ahmed.

The secretary of the environment ministry, the chief conservator of forests, the director general of the Department of Environment and other relevant officials have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Tanveer Ahmed told reporters that the writ sought necessary directives regarding tree cutting by attaching reports published in the media about the cutting of thousands of trees in Kushtia area and the ongoing heatwave. 

"Tens of thousands of trees were planted 10 years ago under the social forestry project in an area of 20km in Kushtia. Of those trees, 10,000 were cut down last year. Recently, an initiative was taken to cut another 3,000 trees," he added.

"Legal notices were sent to the authorities concerned demanding formulation of environment-friendly policies on planting and cutting trees. The writ was filed as the authorities did not take necessary steps," he also said.

