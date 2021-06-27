Carnival Assure, Guardian Life sign partnership agreement

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 09:26 pm

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Carnival Assure recently signed a strategic partnership agreement.

Amid gaining popularity of micro health insurance, this joint venture offers innovative and suitable digital insurance products at attractive prices for the customers through alternative distribution channels, says a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited; and Mohiuddin Rasti Morshed, chief executive officer of Carnival Assure; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Imtiaz Noor Sadi, lead of product; Rahat Amjad, lead of partnerships from Carnival Assure and Shamim Ahmed, chief operating officer; Yeasin Arafat, head of Digital Channel and ADC; Shariar Akanda, key lead of Digital Channel and ADC and Ariful Hoque, AVP, Digital Channel and ADC from Guardian Life Insurance Limited were present at the signing ceremony.

