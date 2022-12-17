Guardian Life launches young leadership program

Corporates

Press Release
17 December, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

Guardian Life launches young leadership program

Press Release
17 December, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 03:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited officially announced the launch of 'Guardian Young Leadership Program' - its first ever year-long management trainee program - on 15 December (Thursday).

This fast-track learning and development program will be a stepping-stone for promising young graduates who aspire to make a mark in the financial sector, reads a press release.

The launching ceremony of 'Guardian Young Leadership Program' was held at Professor Dr Abdullah Farouk Auditorium Hall in the Department of Banking and Insurance, University of Dhaka.

Professor Dr Hasina Sheykh, Chairman of the department, presided over the event as chief guest.

In her speech, the chief guest said, "This will be one step forward to achieving specialized employees in the insurance sector of the country."

At the time, Guardian Life's Director Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin, Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA and Head of Human Resources Department Habib Chowdhury elaborated on the year-long future leader program to the faculty members, students and journalists in attendance.

With its Young Leadership Program, Guardian Life is seeking out talented individuals with fresh perspectives who can advance their businesses and grow as financial services professionals.

The young leaders – who will be recruited following a rigorous screening process, will secure accelerated career pathways as they embark upon year-long cross-functional job rotations across the core functions of Guardian Life, supervised by the organisation's diverse and experienced professionals. As a result, they will develop into well-rounded professionals of the financial sector equipped with in-depth knowledge and strong business acumen to ascend to leadership positions.

Applications for Guardian Young Leadership Program are open until 5 January 2023. Interested applicants can visit Guardian Life's official website (www.guardianlife.com.bd) or the following link (https://guardianlife.com.bd/en/jobs/apply) to directly apply for the position.

Guardian Life Insurance / Guardian Life / Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

3h | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Disaster in thonga industry due to polythene

Disaster in thonga industry due to polythene

12m | TBS Stories
Revisit karagar

Revisit karagar

22m | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 9

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 9

27m | TBS SPORTS
Symptoms of depression should not be ignored

Symptoms of depression should not be ignored

32m | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!