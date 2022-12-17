Guardian Life launches young leadership program

Guardian Life Insurance Limited officially announced the launch of 'Guardian Young Leadership Program' - its first ever year-long management trainee program - on 15 December (Thursday).

This fast-track learning and development program will be a stepping-stone for promising young graduates who aspire to make a mark in the financial sector, reads a press release.

The launching ceremony of 'Guardian Young Leadership Program' was held at Professor Dr Abdullah Farouk Auditorium Hall in the Department of Banking and Insurance, University of Dhaka.

Professor Dr Hasina Sheykh, Chairman of the department, presided over the event as chief guest.

In her speech, the chief guest said, "This will be one step forward to achieving specialized employees in the insurance sector of the country."

At the time, Guardian Life's Director Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin, Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA and Head of Human Resources Department Habib Chowdhury elaborated on the year-long future leader program to the faculty members, students and journalists in attendance.

With its Young Leadership Program, Guardian Life is seeking out talented individuals with fresh perspectives who can advance their businesses and grow as financial services professionals.

The young leaders – who will be recruited following a rigorous screening process, will secure accelerated career pathways as they embark upon year-long cross-functional job rotations across the core functions of Guardian Life, supervised by the organisation's diverse and experienced professionals. As a result, they will develop into well-rounded professionals of the financial sector equipped with in-depth knowledge and strong business acumen to ascend to leadership positions.

Applications for Guardian Young Leadership Program are open until 5 January 2023. Interested applicants can visit Guardian Life's official website (www.guardianlife.com.bd) or the following link (https://guardianlife.com.bd/en/jobs/apply) to directly apply for the position.