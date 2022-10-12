Haque & Sons, Guardian Life Insurance sign agreement

Corporates

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 02:26 pm

Haque & Sons, Guardian Life Insurance sign agreement

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 02:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited signed a Group Insurance agreement with Haque & Sons Limited in Dhaka recently.

Under the agreement, Guardian Life welcomed all employees of the Chattogram-based leading Crew Management & Shipping Company, Haque & Sons Limited, under the protection of its Group Insurance benefits.

Guardian Life Insurance EVP & Head of Group Business Mahmud AbsarIbne Hossain and Haque & Sons Managing Director Emdadul Haque Chowdhury signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Guardian Life Insurance SVP & Head of Human Resource Habib Hasan Chowdhury, VP & Head of Corporate Sales Faisal Alim, and Business Development Managers Mohammad Saiful Islam and SM Hashibur Rahman along with Haque & Sons Managing Director Emdadul Haque Chowdhury,  Assistant Executive Director Captain Shafiqul Islam, and  Chief Accounting Manager Md Ashek Rahman attended the signing ceremony.

