Guardian Life inks insurance agreement with LankaBangla

Corporates

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 02:19 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Guardian Life Insurance Limited and LankaBangla Finance Limited have signed a group insurance agreement.

Under this agreement, all the employees and their dependents of LankaBangla Finance Limited will enjoy group insurance benefits, said a press release. 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim and LankaBangla Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar signed this agreement on behalf of their companies.

Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, EVP and Head of Group Business; Iftakher Ahmed, AVP and Head of Group Service; Dr Zubair Ahmed, SVP and Head of Claims; Md Abu Hanif, AVP and Team Leader – Group Sales; Ahmed Shafiul Huq, Business Development Manager from Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Tipu, FCA, Chief Credit Officer, Credit Risk Management Division;  Khurshed Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Financial Services;  Quamrul Islam, Senior Executive Vice President; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources; Reazul Haque, first Assistant Vice President, Human Resources Division from LankaBangla Finance Limited were also present at the signing ceremony.

