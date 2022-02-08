Guardian Life brings insurance policy schemes for RMG workers through bKash

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 05:34 pm

In a bid to bring readymade garment workers under insurance coverage, Guardian Life Insurance has launched specialised insurance policy schemes with health, savings and life coverage facilities through bKash. 

From now, RMG workers can avail two Guardian Life insurance schemes – 'Guardian Astha' and 'Guardian Bondhu' at the booths installed at their factory premises, reads a press release.

The service was inaugurated recently at two factory premises – Turag Garments & Hosiery Mills Ltd and Masihata Sweaters Ltd at Gazipur recently. 

Shamim Ahmed, chief operating officer of Guardian Life Insurance; Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash; Lt Col Khalique-Ul-Hassan (Retd.), director of Turag Garments & Hosiery Mills Ltd; Feroz Kobir Prodhan, general manager (Admin, HR & Compliance) of Masihata Sweaters Ltd and other senior officials of the organisations were present at the events.

Workers of these factories can avail the five-year and ten-year long insurance scheme 'Guardian Astha' through bKash account that is refundable with interest. With the monthly premium of Tk500 and Tk1000, one can get life coverage starting from 22,000 Taka to Tk1,06,000. 
Besides, workers can avail health coverage of Tk50,000 for treatment by availing this insurance policy. 

In addition, the one-year long non-refundable 'Guardian Bondhu' policy allows workers to ensure life coverage of Tk25,000 with a premium of Tk100. There is also a special opportunity to get health insurance coverage up to Tk5,000 under this policy.

The workers will be able to receive policy claims and refunds with their bKash account as well.

bKash is also offering its digital pay-roll solution to facilitate automated, easy, fast and affordable salary disbursement. As part of this, bKash has been setting up a fair price shop called 'Sulov Bazar' at the factory premises where employees can get special discounts while purchasing their daily necessities through bKash payment. 

Besides, installation of sanitary napkin vending machines for female workers in the factory premises is also ongoing.

