Bank Asia signs Group Health Insurance agreement with Guardian Life

Bank Asia Ltd signed an agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Ltd for Group Health Insurance of the bank's employees.

Bank Asia President & Managing Director Arfan Ali and of Guardian Life Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sheikh Rakibul Karim signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday, reads a press release.

The bank's DMD & Chief Operating Officer Sazzad Hossain, Head of Human Resources Division Esamul Arephin and Guardian Life's Head of Group Insurance Department Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, Head of Service Iftekher Ahmed along with other officials from both organisations were also present at the event.