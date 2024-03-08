BIDA, KBCCI seminar promises enhanced support for Korean, other foreign investors

Corporates

Press Release
08 March, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 08:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) organised a seminar on "Investment Services using OSS (One Stop Service) Portal" at a hotel in the capital on 6 March. 

The event, supported by KOTRA and co-sponsored by Eastern Bank PLC, welcomed the Republic of Korea's Ambassador Park Young-sik as chief guest and featured Mohsina Yasmin, BIDA's executive member, as special guest, reads a press release. 

The President of KBCCI Shahab Uddin Khan chaired the seminar. 

The discussions focused on addressing challenges faced by Korean and other foreign investors with serious commitment from BIDA and highlighted the efficient and simplified investment process through the OSS Portal. 

Many Korean investors attended, engaging actively with BIDA panel members, offering suggestions for a more investor-friendly environment and attracting higher foreign direct investment.

Moving forward, BIDA has committed to tackling any issues faced by Korean and other international investors with the highest level of diligence, according to the press release.

It also reads, "Foreign investors will benefit from the streamlined and expedited One Stop Service (OSS) provided by BIDA via the OSS Portal, ensuring a faster and more straightforward investment process."

A large number of Korean investors attended the event, who raised their queries during the session and received satisfactory answers from the panel members of BIDA. 

The investors and other  Korean residents also presented their valuable suggestions to the officials of BIDA regarding friendly environment for the investors as well as to attract higher FDI. 

 

