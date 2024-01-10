BIDA leadership congratulate re-elected MP Salman F Rahman

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) congratulated Salman Fazlur Rahman as he has been re-elected as a Member of Parliament in the 12th National Parliamentary Election.

The BIDA Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) Lokman Hossain Miah, along with the Vice Chairman (Senior Secretary) Sheikh Yusuf Harun, and Secretary and Chairman of the National Skills Development Authority Nasreen Afroze visited Salman Fazlur Rahman's Gulshan office on 9 January 2024 to convey their heartfelt congratulations, reads a press release.

Salman F Rahman contested as the Awami League-nominated candidate in Dhaka-01 constituency (Dohar-Nawabganj) in the 12th National Parliamentary Election and secured victory with a margin of more than 115,000 votes.

Salman F Rahman also holds the position of advisor of private industry and investment to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

