BIDA inks MoU with BCC to secure investment related information

06 March, 2024, 05:05 pm
BIDA inks MoU with BCC to secure investment related information

06 March, 2024, 05:05 pm
BIDA inks MoU with BCC to secure investment related information

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for working together to ensure better security of the investment related information.

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah attended the MoU signing ceremony as the chief guest held at BIDA conference room in the city, reads a press release.

BIDA Secretary Dr Khandoker Azizul Islam and BCC Executive Director Ranajit Kumar inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Through the MoU, BIDA and BCC will work on the basis of cooperation for ensuring better security of information on investment services.
 
In his speech, Lokman Hossain Miah said BIDA is always committed to provide better services to the investors and ensure better security of their investment related information. 

"For the MoU, all data, including Investor Relationship Management System (IRMS), will be transferred to the national data centre. Through this, the better security of the investment related information will be ensured," he added. 

