Pvt sector can play a major role in tackling disaster risks: Experts

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 10:20 pm

The workshop was jointly organised by FBCCI, the Department of Disaster Management, and ActionAid Bangladesh. As a part of the initiative, FBCCI and ActionAid Bangladesh also signed a memorandum of understanding

The FBCCI as well as the country's private sector can set an example in the field of disaster management by taking the opportunity of various technical support, including artificial intelligence, experts have said.

"It is our expectation that domestic entrepreneurs will make their businesses sustainable and disaster-resilient by taking preferential benefits from the government," said Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

He was addressing as the chief guest at a workshop on "Role of the Private Sector in Disaster Risk and Crisis Management" held in the capital on Saturday.

The workshop was jointly organised by FBCCI, the Department of Disaster Management, and ActionAid Bangladesh. As a part of the initiative, FBCCI and ActionAid Bangladesh also signed a memorandum of understanding.

Lokman said the private sector has demonstrated its commitment and forward-thinking approach by making a noteworthy 70 to 80% contribution to national development investment.

"Now is the time to use all the infrastructure and move forward. Private sector representatives will play a leading role in disaster risk and crisis management," he said.

In her speech, ActionAid Country Director Farah Kabir said that Bangladesh, being a country prone to disasters, constantly faces vulnerability due to the escalating climate crisis.

"In this year's COP28, Bangladesh has been hailed as an example for its outstanding work in anticipatory actions and disaster management. To keep up the momentum, we need to invest in cooperation, coordination and a comprehensive approach," she added.

Addressing the workshop, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said that ensuring compliance in buildings and factories is crucial for attracting foreign investment. 

"FBCCI has been actively engaged in collaboration with various sectors, particularly the industry, since 2018, with a commitment to continuing these efforts in the future," he added.

Md Kamrul Hasan, secretary of disaster management and relief ministry, said various initiatives have been taken in the field of risk management and disaster preparedness from all levels of the country's public-private sectors.

Netai Chandra Dey Sarker, director of monitoring, information and management at the Department of Disaster Management and Nasir Uddin, consortium manager (SUPER project) of ActionAid Bangladesh, presented the keynote presentation at the workshop. 

Brig Gen (retd) Abu Naeem Md Shahidullah, advisor of the FBCCI Safety Council, presented on "Preparedness of FBCCI on Disaster Resilience and Workplace Safety". 

Additional Secretary Abhijit Chowdhury, executive member (Strategic Investment) of Bida and Mehdi Ahmed Ansari, professor of civil engineering department at Buet, were the discussants.

