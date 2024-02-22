BICI programme’s working group members gear up to support Bida in policy reform

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 04:15 pm
22 February, 2024, 04:45 pm

BICI programme’s working group members gear up to support Bida in policy reform

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has hosted a workshop of the seven-part series to ensure inter-governmental cooperation among its working group members from different ministries, divisions, and agencies under the "Bangladesh Investment Climate Improvement (BICI) Programme". 

The inaugural workshop was held at the Multipurpose Hall of Bida on Thursday, (22 February), reads a press release.

Bida was working to implement reform proposal for the positional improvement of the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index by coordinating with various ministries, divisions and agencies. 

Though the World Bank suspended the Ease of Doing Business programme, National Committee for Monitoring Implementation of Doing Business Reforms (NCMID) chaired by the Cabinet Secretary decided to prepare an action plan taking into consideration the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, said the media release.

They launched a programme titled "Bangladesh Investment Climate Improvement (BICI) Programme" to facilitate business and investment across the country. 

The programme encompasses 110 identified reforms under 7 pillars, with seven working groups formed to oversee each pillar's updates. Additionally, a task force has been established to ensure the effective implementation of the programme

PRABRIDDHI, a local economic development project jointly funded by Switzerland and the Government of Bangladesh, aims to support BIDA in achieving the objectives of the BICI programme by facilitating collaboration between BIDA and the Local Government Division (LGD). 

This collaboration will enhance the implementation of the BICI programme by reaching all municipalities in Bangladesh and collecting data on the business environment nationwide. It will also support Bida in developing and integrating the Municipality Competitiveness Index (MCI) into the BICI programme. 

The MCI will serve as a robust tool for assessing the competitiveness of municipalities across Bangladesh, measuring ease of doing business and the effectiveness of economic governance at the municipal level. It will offer municipalities a benchmark to monitor their progress in creating a favorable business environment.

The workshop aimed to orient the working group members on the overall BICI programme and introduce the 7 pillars to the members. 

"The BICI programme is all about helping Bangladesh grow. If investment is increased in Bangladesh, so many people will be benefitted. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PRABRIDDHI for their invaluable contribution to our nation's economic growth," said Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman (senior secretary) of Bida.

"We are working with PRABRIDDHI, a local economic development project jointly by the Governments of Bangladesh and Switzerland with a specific objective, specific objective of facilitating business and developing an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh. Since BIDA does not work in the municipal level, MCI will help us gather information on business environments at the municipal level and reform business-friendly and investment-enhancing policies to build municipal competitiveness," said Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of Bida.

"Since PRABRIDHI is working in cooperation with the Local Government Division to develop good governance, sector competitiveness, infrastructure, business development services and skill development at municipal level, it is extremely encouraging to jointly fulfil the aim of BICIP at national level," saids Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, director general of Bida.

Markus Ehman, team leader of PRABRIDDHI, said, "Today's workshop marks a pivotal moment in our mission at PRABRIDDHI. Collaborating closely with Bida, we are harnessing collective expertise to propel the Municipality Competitiveness Index (MCI) forward. The inclusion of MCI into BICI programme underscores our dedication to catalysing local economic development, promoting a better business environment, and increasing investment opportunity in Bangladesh. Together, we're laying the foundation for tangible progress and empowering municipalities to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape."

Co-implemented by Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, the PRABRIDDHI project is currently being implemented in seven municipalities – Shibganj, Jashore, Bhairab, Bogura, Dinajpur, Kushtia and Cox's Bazar – to promote local economic development.

