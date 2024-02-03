Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry 

Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) organised the "Meet The Delegates" event on Thursday (1 February) at Sheraton Dhaka.

The event aimed to create different business opportunities for the members of KBCCI as well as for other prominent business individuals from diverse industries, reads a press release.

The Korean delegation led by Former Ambassador Mr. Seong Doo Ahn and other Korean investors expressed their keen interest in diverse projects, such as the establishment of a Korean Industrial Park, advanced Brick-Making and Concrete-Block-Making Technology, Cosmetics and other light industries.

Honorable Ambassador H.E. Mr. Park Young-sik and First Secretary, Mr. Youngmin Seo from the Korean Embassy graced the occasion with their kind presence.