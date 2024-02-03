Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry 

03 February, 2024
Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KBCCI) organised the "Meet The  Delegates" event on Thursday (1 February) at Sheraton Dhaka.

The event aimed to create  different business opportunities for the members of KBCCI as well as for other prominent  business individuals from diverse industries, reads a press release.

The Korean delegation led by Former Ambassador Mr. Seong Doo Ahn and other Korean  investors expressed their keen interest in diverse projects, such as the establishment of a Korean  Industrial Park, advanced Brick-Making and Concrete-Block-Making Technology, Cosmetics  and other light industries. 

Honorable Ambassador H.E. Mr. Park Young-sik and First Secretary, Mr. Youngmin Seo from  the Korean Embassy graced the occasion with their kind presence. 

