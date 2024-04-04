BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk162cr in March

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods, arms and ammunitions worth around Tk162 crore by raiding border areas and other places last month.

The border guards also seized a large amount of drugs and narcotics, says a release.

Legal action was taken against 131 smugglers, as well as 174 Bangladeshi, 15 Indian, and 424 Myanmar nationals for illegally crossing the border.

The BGB personnel also recovered one pistol, one LG, two magazines, one hand grenade and 160 rounds of bullets.

The seized goods include 18 kg gold, 10.55kg silver, 4,26,812 pieces of cosmetics, 1,777 pieces of imitation jewellery, 43,267 sarees, 2,584 cubic feet of wood, 2,319kg tea leaves, 47,735kg of coal, 1,440 cubic feet of stone, five trucks, two covered vans, one bus, five pickups, 10 boats, 27 CNG or easy bikes and 64 motorcycles, among others.

The seized drugs and narcotics include 3,93,162 pieces of Yaba tablets, 5.73kg of crystal meth, 38.213kg of heroin, 13,432 bottles of Phensedyl syrup, 21,476 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,287 liters of locally made liquor, 1,319 cans of beer, 1,925kg of cannabis, and 62,908 narcotic injections.