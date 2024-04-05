BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi youth to BGB

UNB
05 April, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:21 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Indian Border Security Force handed over the body of a Bangladeshi youth, who was gunned down by them for intrusion last Tuesday, to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through Chapainawabganj's Gomastapur border on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 32, a resident of Chapainawabganj district.

Naib Subedar Azad Rahman, commander of the BGB-16 Battalion in Rokanpur BOP, confirmed the matter saying that they received the body from the BSF after a flag meeting on company commander level between the countries' frontier forces on Thursday night.

Police personnel and local representatives from both countries were present during the handing over of the body, he said.

Gomastapur police station's Officer-in-Charge Chowdhury Jobayer Ahmed said they handed over the body to the family the same night.

It may be mentioned, the BSF members opened fire at some Bangladeshis who allegedly intruded into Indian territory to bring cattle through Rokanpur border in the Gomastapur upazila on Tuesday night.

Saiful reportedly died from the firing.

