BGB sends letter to Myanmar protesting shooting on 2 Bangladeshi fishermen

Photo shows one of the Bangladeshi fishermen shot from a Myanmar ship getting treatment at Teknaf Health Complex on Sunday, 21 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Guard Police (BGB) today (22 April) sent a protest letter to Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) over the firing on a vessel with Bangladeshi fishermen in the Bay of Bengal yesterday. The incident left two fishermen injured.

The BGB sent the letter at noon, said Teknaf-2 BGB's Lt Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed.

Recounting the incident, he said the Bangladeshi fishermen were going to Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf after fishing in the Bay of Bengal. At that time around 10:30am on Sunday (21 April), a Myanmar vessel opened fire on the trawler, leaving the two fishermen injured. Both are currently undergoing treatment.

The fishing trawler was in the Bangladesh territorial waters at the time, he said.

The injured are Muhammad Ismail, 20, and Mohammad Farooq, 25.

Injured fisherman Mohammad Ismail said nine sailors went fishing in the sea on the vessel Mayer Doa trawler.

On their way back on Sunday, a ship of the Myanmar BGP stationed in the Myanmar part of the sea signalled them to approach. When they started moving towards Shahparir Dwip, the ship started firing at them.