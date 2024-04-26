Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Perfume, originating from the Latin word 'perfumare' meaning 'to smoke through', is steeped in a rich history. Its use has been recorded in ancient civilisations like Mesopotamia, Egypt, the Indus Valley, and potentially ancient China.

As time progressed, it was refined by the Romans and Muslims. Somewhere between 711 to 812 AD, in the vibrant cities of Islamic Spain, known as Al-Andalus, perfumes became prized commodities, traded extensively across the world.

Andalusians utilised fragrances not only as a luxury but also as an offering to the divine. The use of perfumes was intertwined with their devotion, adding a sense of purity to their rituals. Andalusian women enjoyed freedoms uncommon in other Muslim territories, granting them the liberty to socialise outside their homes, fostering courtship and prompting the use of perfumes as an expression of allure and romance.

Fast forward to 2024, smelling good sometimes matters more than looking good. Makeup or not, before leaving your house, a quick spray of perfume is a must. However, always carrying the classic glass bottle of your favourite scent is not practical.

The use of perfume in the modern day has evolved from its ancient origins. It has many different forms, catering to various preferences and lifestyles. Each type of perfume offers its own unique experience and benefits.

Perfume (EDP and EDT)

Traditional perfume is available in two main concentrations - Eau de Parfum (EDP) and Eau de Toilette (EDT). EDP contains a higher concentration of fragrance oils, making it more potent and longer-lasting, perfect for special occasions or evening wear.

Photo: Sundora

On the other hand, EDT has a lighter concentration, ideal for everyday use or in warmer climates where a lighter scent is preferred.

"Perfumes are generally stronger and better scents to use when you want to make a lasting impression. For example, when you're entering an important work meeting, presenting yourself gracefully is very important," said Anika Tabassum, who works at a corporate marketing company.

A common denominator to a well-put look, both EDP and EDT perfumes are widely available in Bangladesh. Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, which can range anywhere between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000, depending on the brand value.

Perfume Oils

These are highly concentrated fragrances suspended in a carrier oil. Perfume oils offer a more intimate and subtle scent experience, as the fragrance melds with the natural oils of the skin, creating a unique and personalised aroma. They typically last longer than alcohol-based perfumes and are often preferred by those with sensitive skin.

Photo: Collected

Perfume oils are affordable and convenient, however, when using a perfume oil, it is important to be vigilant about the concentration of the perfume and oil, so that one part of your outfit does not smell stronger than the other.

"Our oils are made of synthetic oil and are perfume alcohol/alcohol-free. As we get the wholesale price, we don't use fancy packaging or invest huge amounts on marketing, and have relatively low markup aims and we can sell at affordable prices," said Saima Mazumder, owner of Dohora, a popular brand selling perfume oils.

Saima says that their weekly sales vary from 1,000 to 1,200 bottles per week, and one can find perfume oils in different ranges. You will find perfume oils at brands like Dohora at Tk300 for 6 ml, and up to Tk680 for 15 ml bottles of perfume oil.

Decanters

Decanters are smaller containers used to transfer perfume from its original bottle into a more portable or convenient vessel. They are popular among fragrance enthusiasts who like to carry their favourite scents throughout the day without the bulk of the original packaging.

Photo: Collected

Big cosmetic brands like Sephora give out decanters with the perfumes they sell, or even sometimes offer refills so that customers do not have to repeatedly spend on buying the same fragrance. It also keeps you mindful of your perfume usage, as the size of the decanter only allows you to fill in small portions. You can also find these decanters on Daraz.

Body Mists

Lighter than traditional perfumes, body mists offer a refreshing burst of fragrance that can be spritzed all over the body. They are perfect for a quick pick-me-up or for layering with other scented products. Body mists often come in a variety of fruity, floral or fresh scents, making them popular among younger consumers.

"

Photo: Collected

Body mists are a safe choice for those who aren't a big fan of strong scents. They are light and don't overwhelm the entire room, and you still smell good, despite not wearing anything strong," said Anika.

You can find affordable body mist options starting at around Tk200, while more premium options, like ones from Bath and Body Works can cost Tk1,000 or more.

Perfume Balms and Perfume Wax

Solid perfume balms are a portable and mess-free alternative to traditional liquid perfumes. They are usually made with natural waxes and oils infused with fragrance, providing a subtle and long-lasting scent when applied to pulse points. Perfume balms are great for travel and touch-ups on the go.

Photo: Collected

A relatively newer form of perfume, perfume wax offers a luxurious and sensual scent experience. These solid wax perfumes melt upon contact with the skin, releasing their fragrance slowly throughout the day. They often come in beautifully crafted containers and are prized for their artisanal appeal and long-lasting scent.

"Perfume wax is honestly a more feasible way to smell good all the time. It is cheaper than normal perfumes, easy to carry and the scent lasts for at least three hours longer than when I use perfume," said Zainab Samara Quader, a university-going student and a former project manager at an NGO.

In Bangladesh, the concept of perfume waxes or balms is relatively new. Despite the low demand and supply, it is available in certain places. You can purchase perfume waxes or balms from Ascent Fragrances, with prices starting from Tk1,200.

Top 3 Summer Fragrances

For Him

Bvlgari Aqua Marine

Top Notes: Cedarwood and Musk

Lalique Encre Noire

Top Notes: Vetiver, Cypress and Musk

Versace Pour Homme

Top Notes: Bergamot, Neroli, and Old Wood

For Her

Coach Dreams Sunset

Top Notes: Bitter Orange, Juicy Pear, Vanilla

Flora by Gucci

Top Notes: Peony, Citruses and Mandarin Orange

Ani Nishane

Top Notes: Ginger, Bergamot, Pink Pepper and Turkish Rose