Bangladeshi teen shot by BSF along Lalmonirhat border succumbed to injury

Liton died around 11:00 pm while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India's Cooch Behar, said Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akand, captain of the 15th Battalion of the BGB in Lalmonirhat

Representational Photo: UNB
Representational Photo: UNB

A Bangladeshi teenager who was shot by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Durgapur border in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat district succumbed to injury on Tuesday (26 March) night.

The deceased was identified as Liton Mia, 19, son of Mokchedul Islam of Dighaltari area of Durgapur union of the upazila.

Liton died around 11:00 pm while undergoing treatment at a hospital in India's Cooch Behar, said Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akand, captain of the 15th Battalion of the BGB in Lalmonirhat.

A flag meeting was held between the BGB and the BSF near main pillar number 923 of Durgapur border of the upazila at 11:30 am on Wednesday, he said.

BSF kills 1 in Naogaon, injures another in Lalmonirhat border regions

The process of bringing back the body of the Bangladeshi is underway, added the officer.

Earlier, the BSF troops opened fire on a group of Bangladeshis while they were trying to bring cattle through the main pillar number 923 of the border area, leaving Yusuf seriously injured.

Later, the BSF personnel took him to MJN Medical College & Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sketch: TBS

