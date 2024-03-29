BGB holds Azan and Qirat competition

Press Release
29 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
29 March, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A two-day Azan and Qirat competition was held at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana to encourage BGB soldiers to practice with correct pronunciation and melodious voice.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui distributed prizes and trophies among the winners of the competition at the Central Jame Mosque in Pilkhana after Friday prayers today (29 March), reads a press release.

BGB officials of all ranks were present at the time.

The final round of the competition was held from 28 March.

In the Azan competition, Sepoy Md Saiful Islam of Sector Headquarters, Dhaka secured the 1st position and Sepoy Khalilur Rahman of Sector Headquarters, Rangamati secured the 2nd position.

On the other hand, in the Qirat competition, Sepoy Md Azizur Rahman of Sector Headquarters, Sylhet secured the 1st position and Sepoy Md Russel Akand of Sector Headquarters, Dhaka secured the 2nd position.

