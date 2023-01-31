ACCA Bangladesh awards certificates to new members

Press Release
31 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
ACCA Bangladesh awards certificates to new members

Photo: Courtesy
New members were welcomed and certified by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh. On 26 January, ACCA New Member Ceremony was organised in Dhaka, said a press release. 

This year ACCA Bangladesh awarded crest and certificate to 36 new ACCA members and 31 new FCCA members. The event also recognized 18 approved employers and 6 ACCA Advocacy Award winners.

Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury was present as the chief guest in the event. FRC Chairman Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan was the guest of honor. Lead Financial Management Specialist for the Governance Global Practice of the World Bank Suraiya Zannath FCA; Managing Director & CEO of Summit Communication and ACCA Global Council Member - Md. Arif Al Islam FCCA; Chairman ACCA Member Advisory Committee (MAC) and Country Head Delhivery Kazi M. Hassan FCCA were present as special guests. 

ACCA Bangladesh Country Manager Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, ACCA senior officials, ACCA Member Advisory Committee (MAC), Sub-Committee Members, Approved Employers and Approved Learning Partners were also present.

"We believe that accounting is very important in the development and prosperity of the economy. That is why we have to work worldwide to make society more transparent and beautiful by taking this profession forward. I wish ACCA all round success in this journey," said Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury. 

