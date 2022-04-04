ACCA Bangladesh awards certificates to new members

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh greeted 69 newly qualified ACCA and 30 FCCA members.

On the occasion, a programme was held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Wednesday where Proma Tapsi Khan, Head of Education and Member Affairs of ACCA Bangladesh, greeted the old and new members, reads a press release.

Members who completed three years of work experience after graduation are welcomed as ACCA and those who have five years of work experience as FCCA members.

The chief guest Education Minister Dipu Moni said, 'Educated unemployment is on the rise in the country due to traditional honors-masters courses, which is not desirable at all. So we want to expand education to career-oriented education. As they get the opportunity to work at home and abroad. We have to build our people with skilled manpower. There are several limitations to this. Which I am trying to overcome. The population of the country is not a problem, it will become an asset.

Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, who was the special guest on the occasion, said, "Quality accounting has a role to play in ensuring good governance." That's why we're in talks with the University Grants Commission to give ACCA qualifiers honors. "

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, Unilever Consumer Care Ltd Chairman Masud Khan, and Education Specialist & Team Lead - South Asia, Education Global Practice, World Bank Group TM Asaduzzaman were present at the event as special guests.

Also present were Summit Communications Ltd MD & CEO Arif Al Islam FCCA, ACCA representative Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Head of Education & Member Affairs, ACCA Bangladesh, And Tax group, education group, former & current member advisory committee members, respected guests, learning partners, stakeholders, and media as guest of honors.

ACCA always looks forward to building a global community of accounting and finance professionals along with contributing to the rapid economic growth of Bangladesh, the press statement stated.

Newcomers were advised to work in their workplace while maintaining ethical standards and professionalism.