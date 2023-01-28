ACCA Bangladesh, BUP sign MoU to develop skilled accounting professionals

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and ACCA Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently to facilitate mutually beneficial collaborations for the students of BUP.

The MoU was signed with three departments under the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) – Finance & Banking, Accounting and BBA General, said a press release.

BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-Ul Alam, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, FBS Dean Brigadier General Md Moazzem Hossain as well as chairmen and faculty members of the departments were present during the Mou signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain said, "ACCA has provided reliable professional certifications for accountants for many years. I hope this MoU between BUP and ACCA will prove to be a major contributor in providing competent accounting professionals to the country."

ACCA Bangladesh Country Head Prawma Tapashi Khan said, "'This partnership will open new horizons to both organisations in developing the rightly skilled finance and accounting professionals the world needs."

According to the release, the partnership will provide BUP students with opportunities to gain knowledge and skills that are essential to excel in the accounting profession. This is a big step towards associating with the students of BUP and promoting the accounting profession at large.