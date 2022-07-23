ACCA holds event recognising meritorious students 

Students and affiliates were recognised for their outstanding results in a giving ceremony hosted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The ACCA event appreciated its students and affiliates for their outstanding results in the four exam sessions held in 2021.

Total 79 ACCA students were recognised and honoured during the event of Thursday (21 July), reads a press release issued on Saturday.

University Grants Commission (UGC) member Professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain attended the event as the chief guest.

Muraheb Malik Chowdhury FCCA, Executive Director, Masih Muhit Haque & Co, and Kazi M Hasan FCCA, country manager - Bangladesh, Delivery, were present as special guests.

At the beginning of the event, ACCA Global Council President Orla Collins and Regional Head of Learning and Education Esther Thung expressed their wishes in a video message.

ACCA Bangladesh Country Manager Prawma Tapshi Khan, FCCA and Senior Business Development Manager (Learning) Shah Waliul Manzoor ACCA Bangladesh Learning Partner Representative, Marketing Campaign Manager - Asia Pacific Abdullah Al Hasan, Business Services and Compliance Manager GM Rashed and Syeda Sadia Afroze from Customer Services were also present there.

