ACCA Bangladesh, Technical Education Board team up to work for accounting students

ACCA Bangladesh and Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB) organised an accreditation certificate handover ceremony on 9 March.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury graced the event as chief guest.

Also present were Professor Dr Mashiur Rahman - Vice Chancellor, National University, Dr. Md Omar Faruk - Director General (Additional Secretary), DTE and Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Manager, ACCA Bangladesh.

The event was chaired by Md Ali Akbar Khan, Chairman, BTEB.

Students, principal and representatives from 14 colleges under BTEB were present in this ceremony as were the 3 Approved Learning Partners of ACCA.

ACCA accredited the accounting stream of the newly developed HSC BMT curriculum of BTEB.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury applauding the partnership between ACCA and BTEB stated, "It is a big achievement that our technical education board has partnered with an international professional accountancy body like ACCA to accredited a course".

Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA encouraged the students to be professionally qualified stating "When you are CAT qualified, wherever in the world you study from doesn't matter as everyone will study the same materials, sit for the same exam.