Sonali Bank pays homage to language martyrs

Banking

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 03:30 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Sonali Bank Limited paid homage to the language martyrs on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and 

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman placed a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the Language  Movement Heroes on behalf of the bank, said a press release. 

Among others, Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Babul Md Alam, Deputy General Managers Md Moniruzzaman and Md.Rezwanul Islam, bank executives, officers and staff were present on the occasion.

 

 

