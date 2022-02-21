Sonali Bank pays homage to language martyrs

Sonali Bank Limited paid homage to the language martyrs on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman placed a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar to pay homage to the Language Movement Heroes on behalf of the bank, said a press release.

Among others, Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Babul Md Alam, Deputy General Managers Md Moniruzzaman and Md.Rezwanul Islam, bank executives, officers and staff were present on the occasion.