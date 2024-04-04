Abducted Sonali Bank manager freed

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 08:50 pm

Abducted Sonali Bank manager freed

The money has been handed over to a representative of the KNF in the evening before iftar, family of the kidnapped official Nizam Uddin said.

Nizam Uddin, the abducted manager of Sonali Bank&#039;s Ruma branch.
Nizam Uddin, the abducted manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch.

The Kuku-Chin National Front (KNF), a hill-armed group, has freed kidnapped Sonali Bank's Ruma branch manager Nizam Uddin after a Tk15 lakh ransom was paid, law enforcers said.

"Nizam Uddin has been rescued with the intervention of Rapid Action Battalion," a RAB official told The Business Standard.

The KNF handed him over to his family members- brother Mizanur Rahman, wife Mychura Isfat and wife's elder sister Nishat Jahan - in a remote area of Ruma upazila around 7:30 on Thursday evening.

The family members said they were still in areas controlled by KNF as of 8:00pm.

Meanwhile, Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer Syed Mahbubul Haque said Nizam Uddin is in good health. 

Details in this regard will be disclosed later in a press briefing.

Earlier in the evening,  Sonali Bank authorities paid the Tk15 lakh ransom demanded by KNF to free the kidnapped bank manager. 

The money has been handed over to a representative of the KNF in the evening before iftar, family of the kidnapped official Nizam Uddin said.

"Soon after handing over the money, the KNF representative's phone number was found switched off," a member of Nizam Uddin's family, wishing not to be named, told TBS.

"However, later at around 6:45pm, another member of KNF contacted us. The KNF member told us that Nizam Uddin was offering his Maghrib prayers and that he will be freed soon."

Nizam Uddin was kidnapped last Tuesday by KNF following a robbery at the Ruma branch of Sonali Bank in Bandarban. The armed group later also robbed two more banks in the district within a span of 16 hours. 

The first robbery occurred at Sonali Bank's Ruma branch around 8:30pm on Tuesday, followed by the second and third robberies at Sonali Bank's and Krishi Bank's Thanchi branches around noon on Wednesday.

