Sonali Bank Thanchi branch again under attack by armed robbers; shootout ongoing 

Crime

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank Thanchi branch again under attack by armed robbers; shootout ongoing 

“Over 100 armed robbers attacked the Thanchi branch of Sonali Bank at around 8:30pm. But their attack was foiled by the law enforcers," Md Rayhan Kazemi, Additional superintendent of Bandarban Police, told The Business Standard.

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Representational image. Photo: Bing AI
Representational image. Photo: Bing AI

Another Sonali Bank branch has come under a robbery attack tonight (4 April), soon after the bank's kidnapped Ruma branch manager was freed by the an armed hill group  Kuku-Chin National Front (KNF).

"Over 100 armed robbers attacked the Thanchi branch of Sonali Bank at around 8:30pm. But their attack was foiled by the law enforcers. Now, shooting is ongoing between the two groups with intervals," Md Rayhan Kazemi, additional superintendent of Bandarban Police, told The Business Standard.

More to follow...

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Top News

thanchi / Bandarban / Bank robbery / Sonali Bank / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

8h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

12h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

41m | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

5h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

7h | Videos
Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

Why are more banks not bad for Bangladesh?

3h | Videos