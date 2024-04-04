Sonali Bank Thanchi branch again under attack by armed robbers; shootout ongoing 

Another Sonali Bank branch has come under a robbery attack tonight (4 April), soon after the bank's kidnapped Ruma branch manager was freed by the an armed hill group Kuku-Chin National Front (KNF).

"Over 100 armed robbers attacked the Thanchi branch of Sonali Bank at around 8:30pm. But their attack was foiled by the law enforcers. Now, shooting is ongoing between the two groups with intervals," Md Rayhan Kazemi, additional superintendent of Bandarban Police, told The Business Standard.

More to follow...