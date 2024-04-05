RAB hands over Sonali Bank manager Nizam to family

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) handed over Nizam Uddin, the Sonali Bank's Ruma branch manager, to his family.

He was kidnapped by the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) on Tuesday (2 April) and was in RAB custody since the insurgent outfit freed him last night (4 April).

Mizanur Rahman, Nizam's brother, said RAB handed him over to the family after its briefing at 11:15am today (5 April) in Bandarban RAB Camp.

On Tuesday night, armed men surrounded the mosque in Ruma Upazila Complex, where they kidnapped Nizam Uddin and attempted to rob the Sonali Bank branch, resulting in vandalism.

The following day, Wednesday (3 April), they targeted Thanchi Bazar, vandalising branches of both Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank and looting Tk17.45 lakh from the banks' counters and from people present, according to Thanchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Mamun.

On Thursday evening, Nizam Uddin's wife, Maisura Isfat, spoke with her husband over the phone during which the kidnappers demanded Tk15 lakh for his release, a family member of Nizam Uddin told TBS.

Sonali Bank's Deputy General Manager (Bandarban), Md Osman Gani then said that they are diligently following all procedures to rescue their colleague Nizam Uddin, with the administration being highly active. However, he declined to comment on the ransom payment.

Later, Sonali Bank authorities paid Tk15 lakh ransom to secure the release of the bank official. The family confirmed that the money was handed over directly to a KNF-appointed representative.

"Soon after handing over the money, the KNF representative's phone number was found switched off," said a family member of Nizam Uddin.

"However, later at around 6:45pm, another member of KNF contacted us. The KNF member told us that Nizam Uddin was offering his Maghrib prayers and that he will be freed soon," said the family member.

Around 7:30pm yesterday, the KNF handed him over to his family members — brother Mizanur Rahman, wife Maisura Isfat, and wife's elder sister Nishat Jahan — in a remote area of Bandarban's Ruma upazila.

The family members, including Nizam, were then taken to safety by a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) vehicle.

Nizam was in RAB custody.