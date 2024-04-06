He was blindfolded, forced to walk thru hilly areas for miles: Wife of Sonali Bank's manager

Nizam Uddin, manager of Sonali Bank's Ruma branch in Bandarban, was blindfolded and taken to a deserted hilly area after being abducted by an armed group last week.

"He had been walking so much in two days on hilly areas that his feet became swollen and he is in a lot of pain," Nizam Uddin's wife Maisura Isfat told The Business Standard on Friday (5 April) evening.

On Tuesday (2 April) night, armed hill group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) attacked the Ruma branch of Sonali Bank and kidnapped Nizam Uddin.

After being released nearly 48 hours after being abducted, Nizam was seen smiling but physically very weak as well as mentally traumatised.

"Nizam is not in a state to talk to anyone," said his wife.

Quoting her husband, Maisura said, "Nizam was blindfolded after reaching the hilly area. After that, he was taken on foot for about two and a half hours along the hill. About 10-12 armed people were with him.

"At one point, they opened Nizam's eyes and gave him a button phone with a flashlight to help him walk in the dark. When he got tired, they gave him a chance to rest for a while. Then he had to start walking again. Around 2:30am, he was taken to a quiet place where he could sleep."

She continued, "On Wednesday around 7:30am, after having breakfast, he had to walk again through a mountain pass to another hill. Around 30 to 35 armed persons were stationed there.

"They gave him fried rice, dal and eggs on banana leaves and then took him to another place. After a 20-minute break, he was taken to another place around 7pm to have dinner."

The abductors spoke to Nizam in Bengali, though they always spoke in Bom among themselves, and behaved very well, according to Maisura.

"But he was under a lot of pressure as 10-12 armed men guarded him the entire time," she said.

"Around 8pm on Wednesday, the kidnappers took him to a Tong room and arranged for him to sleep overnight. They stayed there till 3pm on Thursday. After walking for about an hour, they took him to another place on a motorcycle. In the meantime, he was allowed to talk to me on the mobile."

Within 16 hours of the first robbery, the Thanchi branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank were attacked. The robbers looted around Tk17.5 lakh from the banks.

On Thursday, Nizam Uddin was handed over to his family members at around 7:30pm after payment of Tk15 lakh ransom to the KNF.