SBAC Bank donates TK5 lakh to Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has donated five lakh taka to Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation to organise 'Bangabandhu Cup 2022 International Kabaddi Tournament'.

The bank donated the fund under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, said a press release.

Mohammad Nawaz, chairman of Risk Management Committee of SBAC Bank and Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of the Bank, handed over the pay-order to Gazi Md Mozammel Haque, joint secretary of Kabaddi Federation and additional DIG of Bangladesh Police, at Police Headquarters.