Nearly Tk8 crore donation collected in Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque, breaking all previous records

Madrasa students counting the donation money at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Breaking all previous records, nearly Tk7.78 crore has been collected from nine donation boxes of Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, the deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj, disclosed the donation amount to the reporters at 2am on Sunday (21 April) after a day of counting.

Additionally, some foreign currencies and gold jewellery were also found in the donation boxes like in previous times.

The boxes were unlocked earlier on Saturday (20 April) at 7:30am in the presence of the deputy commissioner and Pagla Mosque management committee, marking four months and ten days since their last opening.

The money from nine boxes was transferred into 27 sacks. District administration officers, bank officials, and madrasa students counted them, said Azad.

Previously, the donation boxes were opened on 9 December last year, resulting in a record collection of Tk6.32 crore.

These boxes contained not only cash but also foreign currencies and jewellery.

According to the Pagla Mosque Management Committee, the donation boxes at Pagla Mosque were opened four times in 2023. A total of Tk21.87 crore was collected, along with diamonds, gold jewellery, and foreign currencies found in the boxes.

"The funds collected from the donation boxes serve various purposes, including supporting different mosques, madrasas, orphanages in the district, and various social welfare activities," said Kishoreganj deputy commissioner.