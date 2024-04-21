Nearly Tk8 crore donation collected in Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque, breaking all previous records

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 10:23 am

Related News

Nearly Tk8 crore donation collected in Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque, breaking all previous records

Some foreign currencies and gold jewellery were also found in the donation boxes like in previous times

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 10:23 am
Madrasa students counting the donation money at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Madrasa students counting the donation money at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Breaking all previous records, nearly Tk7.78 crore has been collected from nine donation boxes of Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, the deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj, disclosed the donation amount to the reporters at 2am on Sunday (21 April) after a day of counting.

Additionally, some foreign currencies and gold jewellery were also found in the donation boxes like in previous times.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The boxes were unlocked earlier on Saturday (20 April) at 7:30am in the presence of the deputy commissioner and Pagla Mosque management committee, marking four months and ten days since their last opening. 

The money from nine boxes was transferred into 27 sacks. District administration officers, bank officials, and madrasa students counted them, said Azad. 

Previously, the donation boxes were opened on 9 December last year, resulting in a record collection of Tk6.32 crore.

These boxes contained not only cash but also foreign currencies and jewellery.

According to the Pagla Mosque Management Committee, the donation boxes at Pagla Mosque were opened four times in 2023.  A total of Tk21.87 crore was collected, along with diamonds, gold jewellery, and foreign currencies found in the boxes.

"The funds collected from the donation boxes serve various purposes, including supporting different mosques, madrasas, orphanages in the district, and various social welfare activities," said Kishoreganj deputy commissioner.

Top News

Kishoreganj Pagla Mosque / Donation / Record / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

2h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

2d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

1h | Videos
Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

12h | Videos
Israel has other weapons at its disposal

Israel has other weapons at its disposal

58m | Videos
Why an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is a bad idea

Why an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is a bad idea

11h | Videos