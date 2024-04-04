Pran-RFL will give Eid gifts to at least 1,000 underprivileged children

Under the "Eid for All" programme, a certain portion of the proceeds from the sale of certain brands of PRAN and RFL will be used to distribute new clothes and food to at least 1,000 underprivileged children.

This information was given in a press conference organised by the organisation at the head office of Pran-RFL Group at Badda in the capital on Wednesday (3 April).

On the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the country's leading industrial group PRAN-RFL has taken an initiative called "Eid for All" for underprivileged children.

This initiative is supported by the international NGO "Grieve International" which has been providing assistance in various matters including education of underprivileged children in Bangladesh.

PRAN-RFL Group will use the money received through this initiative to purchase Eid clothes and food for underprivileged children in schools and orphanages run with the help of Grieve International. The NGO has been running about 50 schools and madrasas.

In the press conference, it was said that a part of the money is allocated for the Eid shopping of underprivileged children after buying several brands of everyday products of Pran-RFL Group. These products include Pran's powdered spices, fruit drinks, milk, sauces, muri, powdered rice, RFL housewares and footwear products.

Besides, a portion of the purchase money will be allocated for orphans even if you shop at Pran-RFL Group's popular retail chainshops Daily Shopping, Best Buy, Tasty Treats, Mithai.

50 paisa from each product sold or each purchase is being allocated for children. If the amount of money raised increases in this campaign conducted from 10 Ramadan then more children will be brought under this campaign accordingly.

Nurul Afsar, head of Corporate Brand, PRAN-RFL Group said, "From 10th of Ramadan, money has been allocated on every purchase for underprivileged children. With Eid ahead, consumer purchases will increase in the coming days. We are expecting a good amount of money for orphans. I can spend. Two days before Eid, this money will be used for shopping for helpless children".

Ilyach Mridha, managing director of Pran Group, said in the press conference, "As part of our social responsibility, we have taken this initiative to bring smiles to the faces of underprivileged orphans on Eid. Consumers have been included in this program to support our initiative."

RN Pal, managing director, RFL Group said, "We have been coming up with various initiatives throughout the year to bring smiles to the faces of the poor, backward sections of the society. Through this initiative, every consumer along with Pran-RFL Group can associate themselves with this good cause by purchasing products."