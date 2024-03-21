Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk115 per person

National Fitra Fixing Committee holds meeting 21 March 2024. Photo: UNB
National Fitra Fixing Committee holds meeting 21 March 2024. Photo: UNB

This year the minimum Fitra has been fixed at Tk115 per person while the maximum is at Tk2,970.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Fitra Fixing Committee held today (21 March) chaired by the committee's head and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's Khatib Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin.

The rate of Fitra is fixed on the basis of market prices of flour, dates, cheese, raisins and some other essentials.

Fitra is an obligatory charity distributed to the poor at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Fitra is paid to the poor before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr.

