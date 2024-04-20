27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

Sacks full of cash are being pilled up ahead of counting at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The authorities have collected 27 sacks of money from nine donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

The boxes were unlocked at 7:30am today (20 April), marking four months and ten days since their last opening.

As of 9:45am, the cash was still being counted.

"Due to Ramadan, we opened the donation boxes a bit later this time," said Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj and chairman of Pagla Mosque Management Committee.

"The money from nine boxes have been transferred into 27 sacks. District administration officers, bank officials, and madrasa students are currently conducting the count. It is expected to be done by this evening. We are hopeful that the total will exceed previous collections," he added.

Previously, the donation boxes were opened on 9 December last year, resulting in a record collection of Tk6.32 crore.

These boxes contained not only cash but also foreign currencies and jewellery.

According to the Pagla Mosque Management Committee, the donation boxes at Pagla Mosque were opened four times in 2023. A total of Tk21.87 crore was collected, along with diamonds, gold jewellery, and foreign currencies found in the boxes.

"The funds collected from the donation boxes serve various purposes, including supporting different mosques, madrasas, orphanages in the district, and various social welfare activities," said Kishoreganj deputy commissioner.