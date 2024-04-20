27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 11:01 am

Related News

27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

The donation boxes were opened on 9 December last year, resulting in a record collection of Tk6.32 crore

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 11:01 am
Sacks full of cash are being pilled up ahead of counting at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Sacks full of cash are being pilled up ahead of counting at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The authorities have collected 27 sacks of money from nine donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

The boxes were unlocked at 7:30am today (20 April), marking four months and ten days since their last opening. 

As of 9:45am, the cash was still being counted.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Due to Ramadan, we opened the donation boxes a bit later this time," said Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj and chairman of Pagla Mosque Management Committee.

"The money from nine boxes have been transferred into 27 sacks. District administration officers, bank officials, and madrasa students are currently conducting the count. It is expected to be done by this evening. We are hopeful that the total will exceed previous collections," he added.

Previously, the donation boxes were opened on 9 December last year, resulting in a record collection of Tk6.32 crore.

These boxes contained not only cash but also foreign currencies and jewellery.

According to the Pagla Mosque Management Committee, the donation boxes at Pagla Mosque were opened four times in 2023.  A total of Tk21.87 crore was collected, along with diamonds, gold jewellery, and foreign currencies found in the boxes.

"The funds collected from the donation boxes serve various purposes, including supporting different mosques, madrasas, orphanages in the district, and various social welfare activities," said Kishoreganj deputy commissioner.

Top News

Kishoreganj Pagla Mosque / Donation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

3h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

18h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

1d | Videos