EBL to finance SEBL distributors

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) will provide loan facilities to the distributors of Xiaomi's national distributor Solar Electro Bangladesh Limited (SEBL).

EBL Business Retail and SME Banking Head Syed Julkar Nayen and SIBL Distribution's Managing Director and Chief Executive Dewan Kanon recently signed an agreement in this regard in the capital.

EBL Head of Assets and Recovery Tasnim Hossain, Acting Head of Supply Chain Financing Business Zayed Bin Hasan, Senior Relationship Manager - Corporate Banking Division Manjurul Quddus Shubo and Finance Controller of SEBL Raihan Sharfuddin and others were present on the occasion.