EBL signs Bancassurance agreement with GDIC

Corporates

Press Release
31 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
EBL signs Bancassurance agreement with GDIC

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd (GDIC), country's leading private non-life insurance company, have signed a Bancassurance agreement at the EBL head office in the city today.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO, GDIC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

Bancassurance is basically a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels. This agreement between EBL and GDIC is expected to play a significant role in creating awareness about insurance and positively contribute to the overall economic development of the country.

EBL DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen; Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, additional managing director of Green Delta Insurance Company; and Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Securities Limited were present among others on the occasion.
 

