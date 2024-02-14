EBL-Aster Pharmacy agreement

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) cardholders will enjoy special benefits at Aster Pharmacy, the first ever international pharmacy chain in Bangladesh and a franchising initiative of GD Assist M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME Banking of EBL and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, managing director of GD Assist signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently.

Farzana Qader, senior manager of retail alliance of EBL and Obayedul Islam, head of operations of GD Assist-Pharmacy Wings were present among others on the occasion.