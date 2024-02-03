Wells Fargo extends $20million trade loan to EBL

Corporates

Press Release
03 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 04:41 pm

Related News

Wells Fargo extends $20million trade loan to EBL

Press Release
03 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 04:41 pm
Wells Fargo extends $20million trade loan to EBL

Wells Fargo, a leading financial services institution has extended balance sheet support to Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) in the form of a trade loan of USD 20 million. 

This transaction not only marks the largest trade loan extended to EBL but also represents the highest amount granted by the US-based lender to any bank in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

In line with the responsible and sustainable practices in trade transactions and finance, Wells Fargo's $20 million loan to EBL emphasises mainly social safeguards. Social risk assessments of imported goods, particularly from industries with higher social risk profiles are the major criteria for disbursement of the trade loan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mehdi Zaman, DMD and head of Treasury, FIs and Offshore Banking at EBL, expressing gratitude to Wells Fargo for the partnership said, "We are honored to receive this trade loan from Wells Fargo, which not only signifies the strength of our longstanding relationship but also reflects their confidence in our ability to drive international Trade Development in Bangladesh."

Adi Kaushik, managing director and head of FIG Banks APAC, Wells Fargo said, "The funding reflects the firm's continued commitment to Bangladesh and Eastern Bank. Wells Fargo has played a pivotal role in driving several industry-wide initiatives and this milestone is deemed to be another success story involving the two institutions"
 

Wells Fargo / Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

3h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

20h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

43m | Videos
A College Student Earn lakhs by food carving

A College Student Earn lakhs by food carving

2h | Videos
Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

5h | Videos
Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

19h | Videos