Eastern Bank receives highest taxpayer award

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has been recognised as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for the 2022-23 Tax year at the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU).

Md Safiqul Islam Zahid, head, Financial Operations and Control and Muhammad Mehdee Hassan, senior manager, Tax, VAT and Fixed Assets Management of EBL received the award of recognition on behalf of the bank from Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Member, National Board of Revenue at a program held recently in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Dhaka was also present.

