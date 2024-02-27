EBL initiates climate change adaptation award

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 02:05 pm

Related News

EBL initiates climate change adaptation award

The award, to be given annually, aims to recognize and celebrate the best practices and innovations in climate change adaptation, resilience, and mitigation in Bangladesh by different business entities, organisations, and activists

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
EBL initiates climate change adaptation award

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), one of the leading private commercial banks in Bangladesh, to launch the Climate Change Adaptation Award this year. 

The award, to be given annually, aims to recognize and celebrate the best practices and innovations in climate change adaptation, resilience, and mitigation in Bangladesh by different business entities, organisations, and activists. 

The award categories cover a wide range of sectors and themes, such as renewable energy, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, urban resilience, biodiversity protection, and disaster preparedness. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The award is open to all corporates, manufacturing companies, and NGOs operating in Bangladesh, and climate activists who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in implementing climate change adaptation projects and initiatives.

The award winners will be selected by an eminent panel of judges, comprising experts from academia, civil society, media, and international agencies.  

EBL Managing Director and CEO, Ali Reza Iftekhar, said, "Climate action is crucial for Bangladesh to sustain strong growth. 

To raise awareness about climate change adaptation, resilience, and mitigation we think it is high time we should initiate an award to recognize, reward climate change initiatives by corporates, manufacturing companies, NGOs, organisations advocating and promoting climate risk adaptation and mitigation initiatives. 

The award will also recognize climate activists in the country."

The nomination process for the EBL Climate Change Adaptation Award 2024 will be announced soon through newspaper, electronic media and EBL website and social media platforms. 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

4h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

55m | Videos
Israel-Gaza ceasefire by next week: Biden

Israel-Gaza ceasefire by next week: Biden

3h | Videos
Even if the shop is open, there is no theft

Even if the shop is open, there is no theft

4h | Videos
Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

5h | Videos