EBL initiates climate change adaptation award

Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL), one of the leading private commercial banks in Bangladesh, to launch the Climate Change Adaptation Award this year.

The award, to be given annually, aims to recognize and celebrate the best practices and innovations in climate change adaptation, resilience, and mitigation in Bangladesh by different business entities, organisations, and activists.

The award categories cover a wide range of sectors and themes, such as renewable energy, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, urban resilience, biodiversity protection, and disaster preparedness.

The award is open to all corporates, manufacturing companies, and NGOs operating in Bangladesh, and climate activists who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in implementing climate change adaptation projects and initiatives.

The award winners will be selected by an eminent panel of judges, comprising experts from academia, civil society, media, and international agencies.

EBL Managing Director and CEO, Ali Reza Iftekhar, said, "Climate action is crucial for Bangladesh to sustain strong growth.

To raise awareness about climate change adaptation, resilience, and mitigation we think it is high time we should initiate an award to recognize, reward climate change initiatives by corporates, manufacturing companies, NGOs, organisations advocating and promoting climate risk adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

The award will also recognize climate activists in the country."

The nomination process for the EBL Climate Change Adaptation Award 2024 will be announced soon through newspaper, electronic media and EBL website and social media platforms.