Your evening brief - Inflation declines to 8.85% in Nov

The point-to-point inflation has dropped slightly for three straight months and stood at 8.85% in November. The decline was mainly due to the ease of fuel prices in the global market, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh providing subsidised essential food items, and a surplus of winter vegetables which helped avoid any food scarcity, said Planning Minister MA Mannan while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Monday (5 December).

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (5 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Foreign jobs likely to hit record 11 lakh this year

Foreign job creation reaches a new height this year breaking recent records even though the country saw a decline in remittance inflow amid the global economic slowdown.

As $2.5b import bill looms in Ramadan, BB opens crisis cell

When importers are having trouble opening LCs for daily commodities, the commerce ministry has estimated that $2.5 billion will have to be spent on the import of seven consumer goods to meet the increased demand during the forthcoming month of Ramadan set to begin in March.

Don't trust people who mislead, spread rumours: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said a vested quarter continues misleading people by spreading various rumours, but there is nothing for the people to be misguided about.

Evaly asked to submit details about money stuck at gateways within 11 Dec

The Ministry of Commerce has sought detailed information from Evaly, an e-commerce platform, about the amount of money stuck at the payment gateways as well as a list of affected customers within 11 December.

Gaibandha-5 polls within 15 January: Election commissioner

The Gaibandha-5 polls, which was postponed amid mass irregularities, will be held within 15 January, said Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana.

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets

Oil prices have risen after major producers agreed to continue to cut output and the Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Will suggest alternative venue for rally if govt asks: Mirza Abbas

Stating that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) plans to hold the 10 December divisional rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan, Mirza Abbas, a member of the BNP's standing committee, said that if the administration wants, the BNP will choose an alternative venue.

South Korea ready to sacrifice anything to defeat 5-time champions Brazil

Spirited South Korea feel that they have nothing to fear as they go into the Round of 16 clash against five-time champions Brazil on Monday evening. Coming into the fixture with nothing to lose attitude South Korea can turn into a proper threat to Brazil, who have been one of the best sides in the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far.