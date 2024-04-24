Ample scope of investment in Bangladesh's vehicle manufacturing industry: Chinese delegation

There is ample scope for companies based in China's Anhui province to invest in Bangladesh's vehicle manufacturing and agricultural sectors, a delegation from the Chinese province said on Tuesday (23 April).

"Trade between China's Anhui province and Bangladesh reached $319 million in 2023," said We Xiaoming, vice chairman of the Anhui Provincial People's Congress, who led a 17-member delegation that visited the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) office on Wednesday.

They discussed trade and investment potentials in Bangladesh by China's Anhui province, reads a press statement.

Song Yang, commercial counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh was present at the meeting.

The BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha and other senior officials received the Chinese delegation.

The high-profile business delegation from China included officials of the Anhui People's Congress and several business leaders of Anhui province including Ding Li, Deputy General Manager of Forton International of China.

The business leaders of the delegation expressed their interests in various productive and service sectors in Bangladesh, especially in the renewable energy sector, production of lithium batteries, electrical vehicle assembly plant and production facilities of auto spare parts, particularly in fruit processing initiatives in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh.

Welcoming the Anhui delegation, BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha underscored the significance of the provincial interest and engagement in economic and development cooperation extended to Bangladesh in consonance with China's central government.

He also said BCCCI is the official partner of key government bodies related to trade and investment including Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA).

Commercial Counselor of the Chinese embassy Song Yang appreciated the dynamic role of BCCCI in furthering trade relations between Bangladesh and China.

He said the economic and commercial section of the Chinese embassy would extend all possible cooperation in facilitating business scopes between Bangladesh and Chinese provinces like Anhui.

Ke Chiangliang, president of the Chinese Enterprises Association Bangladesh (CEAB) urged the Chinese enterprises to invest more in Bangladesh.

In an open discussion FH Ansary, CEO of ACI Motor Vehicles, sought collaboration between Anhui province for passenger vehicle manufacturing in Bangladesh, especially assembly of passenger and other vehicles.

Dr Ansary also sought to expand cooperation between ACI Agro for the seeds that they used to buy from Anhui province of China.

ATM Azizul Akil David, senior Vice President of BCCCI requested the companies from Anhui Province to set up electric vehicle production in Bangladesh not only to capture the Bangladesh EV market but to take advantage of the neighbouring markets such as India.

Sk Amin Uddin, CEO of ACI motors and Director of BCCCI expressed interest in setting up production of new energy vehicles especially EVs in Bangladesh with the help of Anhui businesses, already having experience in setting up vehicles for running on CNG.

Amin pointed out his company's experience in assembling electric bikes. He also sought cooperation in setting up lithium battery production in Bangladesh for EVs.

Shahid Alam, vice president of BCCCI also took part in the discussion. Md Abu Taher, office secretary of BCCCI moderated the meeting.