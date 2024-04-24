Grameenphone profit jumps 72% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
24 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 09:54 pm

Grameenphone, the country's largest telecom operator, reported that its net profit jumped by 72% to Tk1,338 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024 against the previous year at the same time.

The company disclosed the first quarter financials at a meeting held today.

As per the report, Grameenphone achieved such growth in profit as its income tax expenses dropped by 78% during the quarter.

Besides, its revenue also grew by 5% to Tk3,932 crore.

At the end of March, its earnings per share was Tk9.91, which was Tk5.77 a year ago at the same time.

