TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 04:02 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 04:02 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (27 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Clear dues of workers before Eid: State minister for labour tells employers

The government has instructed employers across all sectors to ensure the timely payment of salaries and bonuses of workers before the Eid holiday, State Minister for the Labour and Employment Ministry Nazrul Islam Chowdhury said today (27 March).

Dhaka Metro Rail operations to continue past 9pm from today

The Dhaka Metro Rail will operate an hour extra during the month of Ramadan, starting today (27 March). 

Why we need the new curriculum

A teacher friend of mine from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, once shared a personal story with me. His high school teacher had blessed him upon gaining admission to Charukola, but at the same time, advised him to keep pursuing some "real studying" as well.

The UN Security Council demanded a Gaza ceasefire - what happens now?

A day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of hostages, the war in the Gaza Strip has not stopped and the Palestinian militants have not freed anyone.

Extend Eid holidays by 2 days for smoother travels: Passengers' Welfare Association

The Passengers' Welfare Association has demanded the extension of government holiday by two days to reduce passenger sufferings and road accidents.

