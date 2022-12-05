Will suggest alternative venue for rally if govt asks: Mirza Abbas

Stating that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) plans to hold the 10 December divisional rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan, Mirza Abbas, a member of the BNP's standing committee, said that if the administration wants, the BNP will choose an alternative venue.

"If we are asked to choose an alternative venue, we will then search for it. We will not disclose any location now," said Mirza Abbas at a press conference held at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan on Monday (5 December).

Mirza Abbas said, apart from Suhrawardy Udyan and Turag river bank, any satisfactory place within the metropolis of Dhaka will be given consideration.

Alleging that the government is carrying out terrorist activities centring the BNP rally, Mirza Abbas said that this has been proved by the attack on Ishraq Hossain, a Dhaka Metropolitan BNP leader, last Sunday.

"Police surrounded my house in Shahjahanpur this morning," said Mirza Abbas.

He also said that arrests are being made to disrupt the rally, he warned that if any untoward incident occurs, the government will have to take responsibility for it.

Mirza Abbas said, "I don't understand why the government is afraid of BNP's rally."

Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convenor Aman Ullah Aman, South Convener Abdus Salam, Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintu and others were present at the press conference.