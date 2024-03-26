A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (26 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Last metro rail to leave Uttara at 9:00pm, Motijheel at 9:40pm from tomorrow

The last metro rail will leave at 9:00pm from Uttara station and at 9:40pm from Motijheel station from tomorrow (27 March).

Will continue to foster prosperity, build Smart Bangladesh: PM on 54th Independence Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reaffirmed her commitment to forge forward with the vision of prosperity and build a Smart Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day.

Biden, Netanyahu on collision course after Gaza UN vote

Relations between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sank to a wartime low on Monday with the US allowing passage of a Gaza ceasefire resolution at the United Nations and drawing a sharp rebuke from the Israeli leader.

Bangladesh's counter-terrorism unit denies Indian law enforcers' claim of ISIS India chief hiding in country before arrest

Bangladesh's counter-terrorism unit has denied the Indian law enforcers' claims of the recently arrested ISIS India Chief Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi hiding out in Bangladesh earlier.

UN expert accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese issued a scathing report regarding Israel's actions in Gaza, alleging that there were compelling grounds to suspect Israel of perpetrating genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

US proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today's most pressing issues: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day on 26 March.

Israeli attacks intensify in Gaza despite UNSC ceasefire resolution

These attacks have struck Gaza's southern district, where over 1.4 million displaced Palestiniansare attempting to shelter, despite a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Did a Panchagarh woman really want to sell her child for Tk2,500 at a market?

Instances of people giving away their children are not a new phenomenon in more poverty-stricken areas of Bangladesh.