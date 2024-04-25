Heatwave alert extended for 72 hours in Bangladesh

UNB
25 April, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 11:24 am

Heatwave alert extended for 72 hours in Bangladesh

Rising moisture levels expected to increase discomfort

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for 72 hours starting Thursday morning.

The BMD cites increased moisture incursion as a factor contributing to the sustained uncomfortable conditions.

This announcement follows earlier alerts issued on 19 April and 22 April, as the BMD continues to monitor and respond to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region.

