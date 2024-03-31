A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (31 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM seeks more ADB support for people's socioeconomic development

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought further robust support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expedite Bangladesh's endeavour for its people's socioeconomic development at a meeting with ADB Vice President (Sector and Themes) Fatima Yasmin.

Bank lending rate crosses 14% in April

The lending rate in the banking sector crossed 14% in April due to a rise in SMART amid the liquidity crisis. Bangladesh Bank today (31 March) published a 10.55% SMART rate for April, and banks can charge an additional maximum of 3.5% with this, taking the maximum lending rate above 14%, a jump from 13.11% in March.

Diesel, kerosene prices slashed by Tk2.25 per litre for April

The government has reduced fuel oil prices for April 2024 under the automatic fuel oil pricing system aligned with the international market that came into effect this month.

Cabinet committee recommends extension of Eid holidays by one day

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order has recommended extending the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by one day. As per the previous announcement, there is a public holiday (subject to moon sighting) for the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr from 10 to 12 April.

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, the latest attempt to bring about a pause after nearly six months of war in the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source.

