Temp feared to hit 45°C by 29 April as Bangladesh boils under heatwave

The ongoing severe heatwave is expected to intensify further in the coming days with temperatures feared to reach 45 degrees Celsius by 29 April in the country, meteorologists have warned.

Talking to The Business Standard, Mostofa Kamal Palash, a weather and climate researcher at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said, "The highest daytime temperature in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions of Bangladesh is likely to reach 45 degrees Celsius by April 29.

"The highest temperature in Dhaka city is likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius next Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday," he added.

At least 31 people have died of suspected heatstroke in different parts of the country this season so far, according to data compiled by The Business Standard based on media reports.

Mostofa Kamal Palash said, "Due to a strong westerly low pressure, nor'easter, heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected to cross over most districts of Bangladesh from 3-8 May."

On Thursday (25 April), The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) extended "heat alert", saying that the ongoing heatwave over the country could continue for the next 72 hours.

The highest temperature in the country in the last 24 hours was recorded in Mongla at 41.6 degrees Celsius.